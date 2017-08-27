› Home ›
Surplus proves budget flexibility needed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:55pm
T. Scott Boatright
It’s a problem Louisiana legislators simply aren’t used to, at least not in recent years.
Year and year the state has faced budget deficits, often facing midyear cuts in the process.
Not this year. The quandry facing legislators now is how to spend the surplus while a bigger and worse still looms in the future.
Earlier this week the state announced that it ended the last budget year with a surplus topping $100 million.
“The books have been closed on the revenue side for Fiscal Year 2017, and we’re not going to have a deficit,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
