Students enjoy spending time with grandparents
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:54pm
in
The students at Grace United Methodist Church Preschool are learning just how much fun they can have at school. School is a new experience for most of the children, but they are adjusting well to the routine and making friends. The children recently enjoyed their first family involvement activity. Grace hosted Goodies with Grands on Thursday. Photo top: Gabriel Madden and his “Gigi,” Angie Brown, celebrate Grandparents’ Day at Goodies with Grands. The event provided grandparents a chance to spend special time with the students and create lasting memories.
