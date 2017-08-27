› Home ›
School donates to Hurricane Harvey relief
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:52pm
Cypress Springs Elementary School recently completely a collection in support of local Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The school publicized the initiative on the CSE Facebook page as well as sent flyers home to help get the word out to as many individuals as possible. CSE Coordinating Teacher Lauren Pigue reports that the school had several generous donors, among them School Board member Debbie Abrahm, who helped the students and staff fill multiple boxes with much-needed supplies for those involved in the ongoing relief process.
