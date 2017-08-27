› Home ›
Cougars outlast Delhi in 62-44 scoring marathon
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:17pm
T. Scott Boatright
DELHI — In a game featuring two high-octane offenses, Delhi seemed to run out of fuel first Friday night as Cedar Creek pulled away for a 62-44 win at Bears Stadium.
The Bears controlled the game in the early going, taking an 8-0 lead on a one-yard TD plunge followed by a two-point run by junior quarterback Brandon Williams at the 7:53 mark of the opening quarter.
But Cedar Creek (4-0) countered only 46 seconds later as Tripp Marcus broke free on a 25-yard scoring scamper to make it 8-6 in favor of the Bearcats after the Cougars’ two-point conversion run failed.
