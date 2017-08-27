› Home ›
GSU splits volleyball matches
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:13pm
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON — The Grambling State University volleyball team split of pair of matches on Saturday during the second day of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Round-up, hosted by Texas Southern University. The Lady Tigers began the day with a 3-0 loss to Alabama A&M, but bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Alcorn State.
In the opener, Grambling State (6-13 overall, 2-2 SWAC) dropped the match to Alabama A&M, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12.
