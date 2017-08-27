› Home ›
Hunters face danger using tree stands
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:08pm
in
Glynn Harris
Humans are designed and built with feet that are designed for standing and walking on the ground. The feet and claws of squirrels and raccoons serve multi-purposes. They can move around quite handily on the ground but when necessary, they can scoot up trees with ease.
A special time of year is right around the corner. Archery season for deer in much of the state kicks off Oct. 1.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos