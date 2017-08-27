  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Hunters face danger using tree stands

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/23/2017 - 10:08pm
Glynn Harris
Deer hunters have an advantage over the quarry when they hunt from elevated stands. However, failure to exercise caution in getting in and out of a stand can result in serious accidents.

Humans are designed and built with feet that are designed for standing and walking on the ground. The feet and claws of squirrels and raccoons serve multi-purposes. They can move around quite handily on the ground but when necessary, they can scoot up trees with ease.
A special time of year is right around the corner. Archery season for deer in much of the state kicks off Oct. 1.

