Planet Fitness expected to open in December
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:52am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Planet Fitness recently announced that it will be opening its first health club in Ruston.
The site will be located at 103 North Service Road East, and will mark the fifth club in northern Louisiana, according to Jade Osowski, communications manager for Planet Fitness.
Representatives anticipate the business, replacing the former Backus True Value Hardware store in the North Park Mall Shopping Center, will open by December.
