Online K-12 school hosts open house

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:49am
Derek J. Amaya

Lincoln Parish parents and guardians interested in kindergarten through 12th grade online public schooling can visit with University View Academy representatives from 1-3 p.m. today at the Lincoln Parish Library Event Center.

University View Academy is a state-based K-12 tuition-free online charter school available to students statewide from any parish.

