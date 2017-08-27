› Home ›
Lincoln Parish student named National Merit semifinalist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:47am
Derek J. Amaya
A Cedar Creek School senior was the sole Lincoln Parish student to be named one of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Carlie Toliver, 17, will now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million offered next spring.
“I was shocked to find out,” she said “It’s an honor to represent the area and my school.”
