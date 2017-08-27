› Home ›
Shooting at GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:45am
Leader News Service
Grambling State University police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at Attucks Hall on the university campus.
GSU’s communications director Will Sutton said this morning that around 10:30 p.m. Thursday a GSU student let someone into the all-male residential hall where a struggle started resulting in a gunshot to the victim’s left arm.
The unidentified male victim was transported to North Louisiana Medical Center before being transferred to University Health Shreveport for surgery. The victim’s condition was unknown as of earlier today.
