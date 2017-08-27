› Home ›
Cougars, Panthers both on road
Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:39am
The Ruston Bearcats have a bye weekend, but Cedar Creek and Lincoln Preparatory School both play road games as Week Four of prep football action rolls around. Senior quarterback Jace Moss (above) will lead the undeated Cougars against Delhi while the Panthers (0-3) travel to Farmerville to take on D’Arbonne Woods. Both games are set for 7 p.m. starts today.
