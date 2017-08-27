› Home ›
G-Men hit road to take on Mississippi Valley
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:37am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING —Grambling State University football team tries to make it three straight as the Tigers take to the road this weekend to Itta Bena, Mississippi, to open Southwestern Athletic Conference play against Mississippi Valley State.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Totten Stadium.
The G-Men (2-1) enter the contest after victories over Northwestern State and Jackson State, while Mississippi Valley State (0-2) will be playing at home for the first time this season.
Valley ‘ opened the season with losses to North Dakota State and Southern Illinois.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos