Tech set for road clash at South Carolina
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:36am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech showed last week the Bulldogs can win on the road in a crucial game after they defeated Western Kentucky in the Conference USA opener for both teams.
That was after the Bulldogs fell to SEC foe Mississippi State the previous week. Now Tech (2-1) heads faces an SEC foe again, this time at the University of South Carolina.
South Carolina holds the series record over Louisiana Tech 4-0-1, with the last meeting coming in 1995 as the Gamecocks rolled to a 68-21 win over the Bulldogs.
