  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech set for road clash at South Carolina

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:36am
in
T. Scott Boatright
092217 Tech Scott.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech running back Boston Scott (6) is averaging 6.0 yards per carry as he has rushed the ball 30 times for 180 yards through three games this season.

Louisiana Tech showed last week the Bulldogs can win on the road in a crucial game after they defeated Western Kentucky in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

That was after the Bulldogs fell to SEC foe Mississippi State the previous week. Now Tech (2-1) heads faces an SEC foe again, this time at the University of South Carolina.

South Carolina holds the series record over Louisiana Tech 4-0-1, with the last meeting coming in 1995 as the Gamecocks rolled to a 68-21 win over the Bulldogs.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share