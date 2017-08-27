› Home ›
Art exhibit to showcase local artist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:30am
Toni Pederson
On Tuesday, NCLAC will hang an exhibit of paintings by local artist Emily Pullin at Parish Press Coffee House.
Pullin is an art educator, teaching elementary art at Cedar Creek School in Ruston. Pullin holds two art degrees: a Master of Arts in Teaching, kindergarten through 12th, and a Bachelor of Interior Design both from Louisiana Tech University. She also enjoys working in ceramics.
