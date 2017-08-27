› Home ›
Tragic story provides insight to the eternal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:23am
Mark Rainwater, The Farmerville Gazette Editor
Ole Miss football coach Billy Brewer told him he wasn’t big enough or fast enough or good enough to play college football in the Southeastern Conference.
Roy Lee “Chucky” Mullins leaned across Brewer’s desk and said, “If you give me a chance, coach, I’ll never let you down.”
The coach gave him that chance, and Mullins lived up to his word.
