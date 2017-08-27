› Home ›
Historic shelter animal transport saves lifes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:14am
Heather Small Hawley
Simply put, they saved lives.
With each name called during Tuesday’s early morning hours, a second chance for life was given to area shelter animals.
More than 100 dogs and 30 cats were selected to be a part of a transportation project that would mark the largest number of shelter animals being sent to another state for adoption from north Louisiana.
The large red buses equaled freedom and love to these animals, even if the animals didn’t realize it. Some were more reluctant than others to get on board that transport.
