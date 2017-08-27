› Home ›
Union Police Jury hires outside attorney for Malone trial
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:52am
in
Mark Rainwater, The Farmerville Gazette Editor
FARMERVILLE — An Alexandria law firm will now represent the Union Parish Police Jury in a suit it has filed against Karl Malone, of Ruston, that is asking 3rd District Court Judge Tommy Rogers to make Malone remove a fence he put up that blocks access to a popular outdoors spot.
Until last week, the Police Jury thought staff from 3rd District Attorney John Belton’s office would be representing them at a trial scheduled to start Sept. 28. Belton was granted a motion to recuse his office from representing the jury.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos