Union Police Jury hires outside attorney for Malone trial

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:52am
Mark Rainwater, The Farmerville Gazette Editor
092117 Karl Malone road closed pic.jpg
Gazette photo - In an eight-year old case very similar to the suit filed against Karl Malone, the Union Parish Police Jury sought a court order requiring a property owner to allow access to a recreational area. A fence across Hodge Road was removed, but these fences were placed directly adjacent to the right of way of Hodge Road, requiring people seeking to access Meek’s Landing on Bayou D’Arbonne must back a boat and trailer down this narrow, curving stretch of the road.

FARMERVILLE — An Alexandria law firm will now represent the Union Parish Police Jury in a suit it has filed against Karl Malone, of Ruston, that is asking 3rd District Court Judge Tommy Rogers to make Malone remove a fence he put up that blocks access to a popular outdoors spot.

Until last week, the Police Jury thought staff from 3rd District Attorney John Belton’s office would be representing them at a trial scheduled to start Sept. 28. Belton was granted a motion to recuse his office from representing the jury.

