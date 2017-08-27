› Home ›
Fighting to end hunger
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:47am
300 parish elementary students to go home with food for the weekends
Derek J. Amaya
A total of 300 Lincoln Parish public elementary school students will receive food to take home each weekend during the school year, thanks to a backpack program undertaken by a group of local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Students who have no food to eat until they return to school for breakfast on Monday will get six to seven meals in each backpack, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE coordinator.
