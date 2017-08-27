  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Fighting to end hunger

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:47am
300 parish elementary students to go home with food for the weekends
Derek J. Amaya
Submitted photo - Calvary Baptist Church Children’s Minister Sandra George (left) makes the first delivery of weekend food packs to Dubach Elementary School Principal Pam Pruden (right) as the community-based Backpacks for Kids Program got underway throughout Lincoln Parish. George coordinates delivery to Dubach each week as part of Calvary’s role as an Adopt-A-School Partner and member of the Lincoln Parish Hunger Task Force.

A total of 300 Lincoln Parish public elementary school students will receive food to take home each weekend during the school year, thanks to a backpack program undertaken by a group of local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Students who have no food to eat until they return to school for breakfast on Monday will get six to seven meals in each backpack, said Cathi Cox-Boniol, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE coordinator.

