Louisiana Tech sets record enrollment
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:44am
ACT scores for first-time freshmen also at all-time high
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University has reached a record enrollment of 12,873 students.
The number represents a 17 percent increase in the student body since the fall quarter of 2013, according to official headcount numbers released by the university on Wednesday.
Tech also posted a 10 percent increase in the number of students pursuing master’s degrees and a more than 4 percent increase in the number of doctoral students, the headcount showed.
