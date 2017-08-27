› Home ›
Ruston still remains home several years later
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:34am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Making friends in my first year at Louisiana Tech University proved somewhat challenging.
The challenge was not so much meeting people, but rather finding common interest with folks who were happy to know there were “two Taco Bells in Ruston.”
My hometown, Metairie, has three of the Tex-Mex fast food chains within three miles of each other on one main thoroughfare.
No, the tales of my youth involved less agrarian mindsets and more bright lights and compactness of the cities.
