Keep lowering the jobless rate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:31am
Good news, Louisiana, and we certainly deserve it.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has declined for four consecutive months, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Louisiana’s unemployment rate currently sits at 5.2 percent.
The last time the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than 5.2 percent was August 2008.
The rate also currently sits 0.9 percent points lower than the same time period a year ago.
