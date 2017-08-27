  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Surgery to end with ‘butt’ of jokes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:29am
O. K. Davis
My friends in the profession tell me I have sat on my “booty” enough.

Easy for them to spew forth words of wisdom, however questionable.

I’ve dearly paid for them with a nagging, never completely healed bedsore that has lasted more than a year.

But no more. I will undergo surgery today to hopefully put the wraps around a problem that has been tantamount to an MLB hitter figuring out how to outwit Clayton Kershaw.

The only unknown is exactly when I will return to the starting lineup for writing.

Could be for several weeks, possibly for as long as a month.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

