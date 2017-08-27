› Home ›
Surgery to end with ‘butt’ of jokes
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:29am
in
O. K. Davis
My friends in the profession tell me I have sat on my “booty” enough.
Easy for them to spew forth words of wisdom, however questionable.
I’ve dearly paid for them with a nagging, never completely healed bedsore that has lasted more than a year.
But no more. I will undergo surgery today to hopefully put the wraps around a problem that has been tantamount to an MLB hitter figuring out how to outwit Clayton Kershaw.
The only unknown is exactly when I will return to the starting lineup for writing.
Could be for several weeks, possibly for as long as a month.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos