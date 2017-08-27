  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Duron: The heart of Tech’s two-time champs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:11am
Teddy Allen, Special to the Leader
092117 Denny Duron.jpg
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs football team went 46-2 during Denny Duron’s stint as one of the team’s quarterbacks.

Slot Left, P 26 Belly, X Corner.

It looks silly, just sitting there. “Slot Left, P 26 Belly, X Corner.” But this pass play, installed halfway through Louisiana Tech’s 1973 football season and called with the Bulldogs trailing by three points with time running out in the Division II Semifinals, was money in the bank down the stretch, the winning play in a 38-34 victory over Boise State and what quarterback Denny Duron calls “one of the most important plays of that national championship season.”

