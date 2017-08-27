› Home ›
Duron: The heart of Tech’s two-time champs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:11am
Teddy Allen, Special to the Leader
Slot Left, P 26 Belly, X Corner.
It looks silly, just sitting there. “Slot Left, P 26 Belly, X Corner.” But this pass play, installed halfway through Louisiana Tech’s 1973 football season and called with the Bulldogs trailing by three points with time running out in the Division II Semifinals, was money in the bank down the stretch, the winning play in a 38-34 victory over Boise State and what quarterback Denny Duron calls “one of the most important plays of that national championship season.”
