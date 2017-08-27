› Home ›
Local filmmaker makes Top 20 at festival
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 11:08am
in
Heather Small Hawley
A local man will soon have the chance to win $50,000.
Matthew Ramsaur, a local filmmaker, has been selected as a finalist in the film portion of Prize Fest in Shreveport.
Prize Fest is a street festival experience in downtown Shreveport featuring film, music, food and community. Since its first year in 2012, Prize Fest has grown from small town film festival to national recognition for the work of participating artists.
Ramsaur said he enjoys working in the film industry.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos