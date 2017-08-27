  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
More than 70 students affected by storm

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 11:02am
Derek J. Amaya

More than 200 Grambling State University students gathered for a Hurricane Maria prayer vigil hosted by the university’s International Student Organization Tuesday on campus.

Seventy GSU students come from Dominica, a Caribbean island nation recently hit by the Category 5 hurricane, and have relatives and friends affected by the storm, said Gourjoine Wade, associate vice president for student affairs.

Students said they were too grief-striken to talk to a reporter.

