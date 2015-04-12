› Home ›
August ‘Everyday Excellence’ awarded
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:56am
Olivia Cuthbert, a 16-year old sophomore at Cedar Creek School, is the #EverydayExcellence Award recipient for the month of August. Olivia created and manages a 501c3 non-profit organization called A Work of heART. The organization provides children and young adults with terminal illnesses an opportunity to creatively express themselves through art therapy. She was inspired to begin this organization after a close family friend lost a daughter to cancer. Olivia wanted to find a way to give the children some joy during their time in the hospital.
