  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

August ‘Everyday Excellence’ awarded

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:56am
in
092017 everday excellance C.jpg
Submitted photo

Olivia Cuthbert, a 16-year old sophomore at Cedar Creek School, is the #EverydayExcellence Award recipient for the month of August. Olivia created and manages a 501c3 non-profit organization called A Work of heART. The organization provides children and young adults with terminal illnesses an opportunity to creatively express themselves through art therapy. She was inspired to begin this organization after a close family friend lost a daughter to cancer. Olivia wanted to find a way to give the children some joy during their time in the hospital.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share