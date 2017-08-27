› Home ›
Tech continues to be cornerstone institution for LaSIP
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:52am
in
Lindsey Keith-Vincent
Annually, the Louisiana Board of Regents hosts a statewide grant competition to provide professional development dollars to serve educators in classrooms throughout Louisiana.
Funding is provided for innovative proposals that encourage interdisciplinary teams of university faculty and staff working in concert with partnering districts and community stakeholders to design and implement initiatives to promote academic growth and enhance the pedagogical practices of classroom teachers.
