Purchase 'healthy' for patients, community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:44am
in
Nancy Bergeron
It’s often a bit perilous to single out a particular company, even for doing something good. Because, chances are somebody will want an equal slice of the glory.
But in the case of Priority Health Group, the risk seems worth it. PHG is the Bossier City-based company that bought what use to be LifeCare Specialty Hospital of North Louisiana and opened it as Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital.
