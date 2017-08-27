› Home ›
CCA still needs canned items
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:45am
Congratulations, Lincoln Parish. The community came together to help Rotary of Lincoln gather 11,131 canned food items for Christian Community Action during its second annual summer food drive — exceeding the morning civic club’s goal of 10,000 by 1,131 cans.
The nonprofit organization that meets the needs of emergency or crisis events for Lincoln Parish families needs these donations to help replenish their pantry.
If there are no donations, CCA resorts to purchasing canned goods, which is not a good scenario in which for them to be.
