SHS baseball helps victims of Harvey
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:35am
Leader Sports Service
Last week, the Simsboro High School Varsity baseball team collected bottled water, diapers and wipes, furniture, appliances, and other necessities for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The team spent countless hours after school asking for donations and then going to collect them from various parts of Ruston and surrounding areas.
Dillon Pruitt, third baseman, reflected on the devastation in Texas.
“I have family in Texas and Florida, and a lot of guys on our team have family in Texas, so it was important to us to help them,” Dillon Pruitt said.
