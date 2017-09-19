› Home ›
ARToberfest tickets are now available
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:49am
in
Leader News Service
Tickets are now available for the North Central Louisiana Arts Council’s 8th Annual ARToberfest, which will take place Oct. 13 at the Norton Building in Downtown Ruston.
ARToberfest, sponsored by Durrett Law and Title, is NCLAC’s beer-tasting fundraiser that supports arts programming such as the Southern Circuit Independent Film series.
Early Bird tickets, of which there are a limited quantity, will give guests a first taste of the brews available, as well as this year’s commemorative pint glass from Fine Line Supply.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos