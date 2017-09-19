› Home ›
Proper etiquette when writing and sending letters
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:48am
in
Grace Tirado
When was the last time you sent a handwritten note?
Today some people think that it’s a long forgotten art.
It’s so much easier to send off a quickly written email.
However, handwritten notes are treasures to be saved and even passed on to the next generation.
Isn’t it fun to read biographies where old notes are included. Let’s hope that cursive writing comes back to schools, and we’ll receive more notes to treasure. That doesn’t mean you can’t print a note.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos