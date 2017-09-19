› Home ›
GSU volleyball beats Centenary
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:43am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Chasity Nicks registered a match-high 17 kills as the Grambling State University volleyball team won a five-set thriller on Monday night with a 3-2 victory over Centenary at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The Lady Tigers (4-10) took the match, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 15-9.
Nicks finished the night with 17 kills on 43 attempts (.279 hitting percentage) and seven digs. Kevreion Ward added 13 kills and four digs. Diemend Richardson and L’Muriell Thrower recorded 27 and 21 assists, respectively, while Erineka Mollere chipped in with 39 digs.
