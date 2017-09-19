› Home ›
Paalson, Ahlund lead Tech golfers in fall opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:40am
Leader Sports Service
CHOUDRANT — Louisiana Tech sophomores Felix Paalson and Joacim Ahlund both shot in the red during the opening two rounds of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Monday to lead the Bulldogs after 36 holes at Squire Creek Golf Course.
As a team, the Bulldogs rebounded from a tough start Monday morning and currently sit in fifth place in the 14-team event heading into this mornings’ third and final round that started with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
