Lincoln Parish dominates POW honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:39am
Three G-Men, three Bulldogs garner state or conference accolades
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Top left: Grambling State junior linebacker De’Arius Christmas (5) is the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making eight tackles and forcing a fumble in Saturday’s win over Jackson State. Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Top center: Grambling State junior kicker Marc Orozco is the Southwestern Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after making eight tackles and forcing a fumble in Saturday’s win over Jackson State. Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechsportspix.com - Top right: Louisiana Tech redshirt sophomore receiver Rhashid Bonnette is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week after catching three passes for 140 yards in Saturday’s win at Western Kentucky. Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechsportspix.com - Bottom left: Louisiana Tech redshirt junior defensive end Jaylon Ferguson (45) is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Week after totaling six tackles, including two sacks, in Saturday’s win at Western Kentucky. Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Bottom center: Grambling State senior quarterback Devante Kincade is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week after accounting for 315 total yards of offense Saturday vs. Jackson State. Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechsportspix.com - Bottom right: Louisiana Tech redshirt senior kicker Jonathan Barnes is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Speclal Teams Player of the Week after kicking the game-winning field goal Saturday at Western Kentucky.

It was a big college football weekend for Lincoln Parish as three Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and three Grambling State Tigers earned either state or conference Player of the Week honors for their efforts on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech redshirt sophomore receiver Rhashid Bonnette is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week after catching three passes for 140 yards during Saturday’s win at Western Kentucky.

