Lincoln Parish dominates POW honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:39am
Three G-Men, three Bulldogs garner state or conference accolades
T. Scott Boatright
It was a big college football weekend for Lincoln Parish as three Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and three Grambling State Tigers earned either state or conference Player of the Week honors for their efforts on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech redshirt sophomore receiver Rhashid Bonnette is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week after catching three passes for 140 yards during Saturday’s win at Western Kentucky.
