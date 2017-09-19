› Home ›
CCA receives 11,131 canned food donations
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/19/2017 - 11:23am
Lincoln Rotary Club surpasses food drive goal
Leader News Service
Christian Community Action received 11,131 canned food items by the Rotary of Lincoln during its annual Summer Food Drive for 2017 — surpassing its goal by 1,131 cans.
The nonprofit organization that meets the needs of emergency or crisis events for Lincoln Parish families collaborates with the morning civic club each year to gather donations and help replenish their food pantry after summer months.
