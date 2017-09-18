› Home ›
Local agencies partake in biggest pet rescue effort in Northeast Louisiana
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:50am
Seven area animal control and rescue agencies are joining together in what agency officials say is the biggest rescue effort ever in Northeast Louisiana. Some 141 dogs and cats, including Jacks, shown here getting a bath, will be loaded onto transport vehicles in Ruston on Tuesday bound for new adoptive homes in California. Jacks is one of eight dogs accepted from Ruston Animal Control. Volunteers helped bath and ready the dogs on Saturday. From left are Jayden Shipley, Mason Thompson, both of West Monroe; Britney Hammons, of Jackson Parish, and Stephanie Judd, from West Monroe.
