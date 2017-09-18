  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Jobless rate lowest since 2008

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:48am
Dejoie: Job market experiences improvement
Leader News Service

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now declined for four consecutive months according to data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Continuing its improvement from July, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 5.2 percent. The last time the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than 5.2 percent was August 2008. This figure is 0.9 percentage points lower from the same time period a year ago.

