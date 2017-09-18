› Home ›
GSU high school day attracts thousands
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:46am
Visiting students come from across region
Reagan Higgins - GSU Media Bureau
Madison Harris of Houston was one of more than 2,300 students visiting Grambling State University’s High School Day Saturday, experiencing what it means to be a Grambling Tiger.
“This is my first time here, and everything was really nice,” said Harris, a senior at Lamar High School. “I’m looking forward to more information about the school, and to see the environment.”
As a member of the cheer team, Harris traveled to high school day with cheer team and coach Travis Matthews, an alumna of GSU.
