› Home ›
Local residents turns 105 today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:44am
in
Heather Small Hawley
At 105, Agnes “Chi Chi” Grafton likes to stay busy.
She exercises three to five times a week and plays Bingo almost every afternoon.
“I like to do most anything that comes along,” Grafton, a Ruston native, said.
Today is Grafton’s birthday.
“I was born and raised in Ruston,” she said. “I have had a wonderful life and I have enjoyed it very much.”
She attended Louisiana Tech University, and after graduation began to teach school in Ruston before she married her husband and moved to Bernice.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos