Local residents turns 105 today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:44am
in
Heather Small Hawley
091817 Grafton C.jpg
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY Agnes Robison Grafton, a resident of Russ Place Senior Living in Ruston, holds a photo of part of her large family. Grafton turns 105 years old today.

At 105, Agnes “Chi Chi” Grafton likes to stay busy.

She exercises three to five times a week and plays Bingo almost every afternoon.

“I like to do most anything that comes along,” Grafton, a Ruston native, said.

Today is Grafton’s birthday.

“I was born and raised in Ruston,” she said. “I have had a wonderful life and I have enjoyed it very much.”

She attended Louisiana Tech University, and after graduation began to teach school in Ruston before she married her husband and moved to Bernice.

