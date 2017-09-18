› Home ›
DART training educates and chills
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:41am
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
Editors Note: This is the second of a two part series on Collaboration is the Key.
In Part I of my column about DART’s 17th Annual Collaboration is the Key training conference, I described the first part of the day, in which participants learned about protective orders (or restraining orders), as well as new updates in domestic violence laws in Louisiana.
In Part II, I will be discussing the presentations on Internet Crimes Against Children and Adults, and Human Trafficking.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos