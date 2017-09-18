› Home ›
Parish millage increase was right choice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:40am
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury made the right choice when it unanimously agreed to levy at 4.41 mills two parishwide millage renewals that bring in more than $4 million annually for road and bridge construction and maintenance.
There are 47 bridges and 450 miles of road Lincoln Parish residents use for their daily commute to work or school.
These roads residents take are also the same ones used by work trucks that haul in or take out heavy-duty machinery from various worksites across the region.
All that wear and tear remains constant on our roads because of it.
