Lighting bug or firefly, it’s magic in flight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:39am
Sallie Rose Hollis
Bugs are on everyone’s mind these days. Love bugs, that is.
But another bug has recently ensnared my thoughts: the wondrous lightning bug.
Almost everyone of a certain age possesses firefly memories — recollections of those magical creatures that bedazzled the warm summer nights of our youths. If you were like me, you ran here, you ran there, under the trees, even under the shrubs, and you gently, oh, so gently, caught the little airborne light in your hand.
