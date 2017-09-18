› Home ›
Trying to be a safe driver in Ruston is tough
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:38am
Kailee Courts
A few weeks ago, my dad sent my brother and I a text saying he was mailing us two devices that were to be put in our vehicles to determine whether we were safe drivers for insurance purposes. Now, I like to think of myself as a safe driver. I was in a car accident my senior year of high school and since then I take extreme caution while driving, especially when pulling out of parking lots onto busy streets.
The start of the school year brought a flood of Tech students back to Ruston, and that means there are many more people on the roads than during the summer.
