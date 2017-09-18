› Home ›
Tech soccer takes CUSA-opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:35am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team found itself down 1-0 in the first half, but the Lady Techsters ended up scoring four unanswered goals to defeat UTSA by a final score of 4-1 in the Conference USA opener on a hot Sunday afternoon at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
The Roadrunners got on the scoreboard 20 minutes into the match. After some adjustments to stop the outlets their outside backs, Tech (8-1-2, 1-0 C-USA) took control of the game. In the span of about 75 seconds, the Lady Techsters took back the lead.
