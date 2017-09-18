› Home ›
Tech men sweep Mook Four Triple-Duals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:34am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s cross country team won all three of its triple duals while the women’s cross country team registered the top two individual finishers on a foggy Saturday morning at the annual Mook Four at Tech Farm.
The Tech men, running a four-mile race on the hilly course with not much visibility, defeated Jackson State (25-35), Northwestern State (24-34) and Grambling State (26-31). They were anchored by two top-10 individual finishers.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos