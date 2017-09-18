  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech men sweep Mook Four Triple-Duals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:34am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athletics Communicaions Louisiana Tech junior Junior Kacie Kaufman was the top individual finisher in the women’s Mook Four on Saturday at Lincoln Parish Park.

The Louisiana Tech men’s cross country team won all three of its triple duals while the women’s cross country team registered the top two individual finishers on a foggy Saturday morning at the annual Mook Four at Tech Farm.

The Tech men, running a four-mile race on the hilly course with not much visibility, defeated Jackson State (25-35), Northwestern State (24-34) and Grambling State (26-31). They were anchored by two top-10 individual finishers.

