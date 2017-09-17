› Home ›
G-Men pull away from JSU
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/17/2017 - 12:06am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING —The Grambling State University football team scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Jackson State in a 36-21 victory on Saturday night at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
“It was good to get a victory tonight,” said GSU head coach Broderick Fobbs. “We didn’t play well and we had a lot of mistakes and a lot of penalties. Coach (Tony) Hughes and his staff have done an excellent job and at the end of the day, they gave us all that we could handle. We were just able to grind out the victory.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos