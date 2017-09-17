› Home ›
Cougars top Hornets with second-half surge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/17/2017 - 12:03am
in
T. Scott Boatright
ARCADIA — Football game can be much like a marathon — the team that can endure and maintain their strength the longest should came out the winner.
And that’s just the way things played out for Cedar Creek Friday night as the Cougars pulled away for a 44-20 win at Arcadia.
Cedar Creek led only 14-12 at halftime, but that small lead was actually what Cougars head coach Ben Haddox said he envisioned heading into the contest.
