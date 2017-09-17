  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars top Hornets with second-half surge

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/17/2017 - 12:03am
T. Scott Boatright
091717 Creek Blue Moss C.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Cedar Creek quarterback Jace Moss (2) amd running back Lane Blue (27) were the workhorses for the Cougars’s in Fridday’s 44-20 win at Arcadia.

ARCADIA — Football game can be much like a marathon — the team that can endure and maintain their strength the longest should came out the winner.

And that’s just the way things played out for Cedar Creek Friday night as the Cougars pulled away for a 44-20 win at Arcadia.

Cedar Creek led only 14-12 at halftime, but that small lead was actually what Cougars head coach Ben Haddox said he envisioned heading into the contest.

