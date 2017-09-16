  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Carroll cruises past Panthers

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 11:15pm
in
091717 LP Ceasar C.jpg
Photo by ANTHONY VALENTINO

Lincoln Prep trailed by only a touchdown at halftime Friday night before James Caesar (2) and the Panthers fell 27-7 to Carroll at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Lincoln Prep (0-3) will next play at D’Arbonne Woods at 7 p.m. this Friday.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share