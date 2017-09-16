› Home ›
Carroll cruises past Panthers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 11:15pm
Lincoln Prep trailed by only a touchdown at halftime Friday night before James Caesar (2) and the Panthers fell 27-7 to Carroll at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Lincoln Prep (0-3) will next play at D’Arbonne Woods at 7 p.m. this Friday.
