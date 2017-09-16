  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
’Cats dominate late in win vs. Airline

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/16/2017 - 11:13pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Ruston’s Tahj Samuel (9) had three sacks in Friday’s win over Airline.

Ruston endured a tough start to the second half in a tight game Friday night as the Bearcats roared past Airline 36-18 at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

The game was knotted up 15-15 at halftime and the Vikings pulled a play out of the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl playbook as they opened the third quarter with an onsides kick and then drove all the way to the Ruston eight-yard line before the Bearcats held tough, forcing Airline to use a 25-yard field goal by Jackson Tinkins to pull back out in front 18-15.

